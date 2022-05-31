Deals Reminder: MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Lifetime Subscription

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal is the most cost-effective data recovery program for all common Windows system users. The 100% clean data recovery software for Windows enables you to recover unlimited data (deleted or lost) from Windows computers, memory/SD cards, USB flash drives, external hard drives, etc. On one hand, it covers all the functions of the Free Edition; on the other hand, it breaks the 1GB data restoration limit and embeds some useful recovery techniques, like Load Scan Result. It supports various data loss situations with fast scan and high recovery rate.

Recover data from inaccessible/formatted drive easily

Recover music files with CD/DVD Drive recovery feature

Retrieve accidentally lost photos back on Windows 11/10/8/7

Recover files from mistaken drive deletion

What’s New in Version 11?

Rebuilt the data structure of Type on the scan result page

Fixed the bug that Type does not show any file when scanning from specified paths

Optimized the Filter function for better filtering result

Optimized the display of the main interface when selecting a location to scan

Personal Ultimate

Perpetual license

1 License for 3 PCs

Lifetime free upgrade

Snap-in WinPE Bootable Builder

