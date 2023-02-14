Deals Reminder: Getflix Smart DNS & VPN for just $49

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $49 for a lifetime subscription.

While overcoming online restrictions, your privacy should always come first. Getflix Full VPN provides secure and private Internet access to all its users. Unlike other services, Getflix doesn’t use complex VPNs or tunnels. It uses a technology called DNS to re-route only connections of interest to overseas servers. Even though Getflix serves your DNS requests and some of your Netflix and Hulu connections pass through Getflix servers; It does not log, analyze, inspect, or archive any of your data. The best part is Getflix Full VPN supports any PC/Mac and Mobile Device operating system. Also you can access VPN from any Internet connection; DSL, Cable, Satellite, 3G/4G, etc. All devices. Watch the latest movies, TV series, kids shows, classic titles & sports events from PCs, phones, smart TVs, media players, consoles and more

Watch the latest movies, TV series, kids shows, classic titles & sports events from PCs, phones, smart TVs, media players, consoles and more Simple setup.

Whether you're using a computer or any other device, it takes just few seconds to setup Getflix Smart DNS. No additional software to install! Super fast.

Only a small number of connections get re-routed via our global network. The actual video is streamed from channels servers directly to you Ultra secure. Most importantly, your regular internet browsing and privacy is completely unaffected. Our network is SSL secured with 256-bit encryption IMPORTANT: Getflix does NOT include a subscription or membership to service access such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO etc. These are to be bought from their separate providers respectively.

You can find out more information on this awesome deal on the Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





