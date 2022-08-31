Deals Reminder : Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access

Just a quick reminder about the amazing deal on the Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

Learning Python online has never been easier! If you’re a beginner developer looking to brush up on your Python skills, then CodeDirect is the place for you. We provide 16+ Python lessons, 100+ hands-on exercises, and solutions to all of them. You’ll also get up-to-date lessons covering HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and more! The lessons cover syntax, variables, data types, and much more. We’re confident that you’ll find this course an exciting way to learn about programming! Access 16 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7

Learn the basics of programming in Python

Study syntax, variables, data types, numbers & strings, operators, dictionaries, if…else statements, and more

Practice your knowledge with 100+ hands-on exercises

Be able to make your own apps on your phone or computer You Will Get Full Access

16+ Python Lessons

100+ Hands-on Exercises

Solutions to All Exercises

Upcoming Lessons (HTML, CSS, Javascript)

Future Features

Lifetime Updates

Instructor CodeDirect is the leading Python training platform that focuses exclusively on the practical aspect of learning programming. CodeDirect delivers the best hands-on experience for Python learners.

