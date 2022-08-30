Deals: KODAK Slide N SCAN Digital Film Scanner 7″ Max – Negatives Film and Slide Digitizer

Upgrade your old photos and preserve them so they never collect dust. Saving memories has never been easier than with the KODAK Photo Scanner for Old Photos to Digital. The lightweight portable scanner, easy to setup design will have you scanning images from the film to digital copies in no time. With the adjustable, 7” LCD viewing screen, you can view your snapshots as you scan each one or use the screen as a desktop display frame for your pictures. Along with the LCD display, the HDMI and USB ports the slide viewer allows you to show off your photos on either a TV, projector or right from your computer. Capable of scanning both color and black & white negatives (135, 110, and 126) and 55 mm slides.

This slide scanner comes with 110, 126, and 135 film adapters, to make storing these photos on your computer. Don’t have access to a computer? Simply pop in SD memory card, up to 32 GB, and save them right to the device for later use, thanks to the accessible display.