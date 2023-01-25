Deals Reminder: CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console

Just a quick reminder about the great deal on the CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console is available in our deals store for $149.99.

This STEM DIY Starter Kit Bundle will help you enter the world of electronics and polish your soldering skills. You can start with Wacky Robots to practice soldering, then move on to assembling your own game console. It’s perfect for anyone learning how to solder and building their own DIY games, but also fun and challenging enough to keep even the most advanced makers busy! 4.4/5 rating on Trustpilot: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle: Soldering Practice Kits Enter the world of electronics with 5 robots; Bob, Capacitron, Mr.Bee, Marv & Resistron

Light up, sparkle, buzz & shine on your command

Get a collector’s card for each robot Nibble: DIY Game Console with Pre-Loaded Games Bonk: A homage to Pong – one of the first commercially-successful video games

A homage to Pong – one of the first commercially-successful video games Invaderz: A classic space shooter

A classic space shooter Snake: Probably the most recognizable game from the early mobile phone era

Probably the most recognizable game from the early mobile phone era SpaceRocks: Shoot asteroids & earn points Specs Wacky Robots Bob Beginner–friendly 6 RGB LEDs 16–piece kit Capacitron Beginner–friendly 12–piece kit 2 pushbuttons that show capacitor functions Mr. Bee Beginner–friendly 8–piece kit Vibrates &moves around like a bee Marv Beginner–friendly 2 blue LEDs 12–piece kit Push button Resistron Beginner–friendly 8–piece kit Has a variable resistor that dims LED brightness

Nibble Processor: 32-bit, 160MHz Storage: 4MB RAM:80 KB Connectivity: WiFi Display: 1.4″ Build time: 2hrs Programming: C++ (Arduino), CircuitBlocks, Python

Includes Wacky Robots Kit

NIbble Game Console Kit

Quick–Start Instruction Booklet

CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console







