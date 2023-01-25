Deals Reminder: CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console

Just a quick reminder about the great deal on the CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console is available in our deals store for $149.99.
This STEM DIY Starter Kit Bundle will help you enter the world of electronics and polish your soldering skills. You can start with Wacky Robots to practice soldering, then move on to assembling your own game console. It’s perfect for anyone learning how to solder and building their own DIY games, but also fun and challenging enough to keep even the most advanced makers busy!
Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle: Soldering Practice Kits
- Enter the world of electronics with 5 robots; Bob, Capacitron, Mr.Bee, Marv & Resistron
- Light up, sparkle, buzz & shine on your command
- Get a collector’s card for each robot
Nibble: DIY Game Console with Pre-Loaded Games
- Bonk: A homage to Pong – one of the first commercially-successful video games
- Invaderz: A classic space shooter
- Snake: Probably the most recognizable game from the early mobile phone era
- SpaceRocks: Shoot asteroids & earn points
Specs
- Wacky Robots
- Bob
- Beginner–friendly
- 6 RGB LEDs
- 16–piece kit
- Capacitron
- Beginner–friendly
- 12–piece kit
- 2 pushbuttons that show capacitor functions
- Mr. Bee
- Beginner–friendly
- 8–piece kit
- Vibrates &moves around like a bee
- Marv
- Beginner–friendly
- 2 blue LEDs
- 12–piece kit
- Push button
- Resistron
- Beginner–friendly
- 8–piece kit
- Has a variable resistor that dims LED brightness
- Bob
- Nibble
- Processor: 32-bit, 160MHz
- Storage: 4MB
- RAM:80 KB
- Connectivity: WiFi
- Display: 1.4″
- Build time: 2hrs
- Programming: C++ (Arduino), CircuitBlocks, Python
Includes
- Wacky Robots Kit
- NIbble Game Console Kit
- Quick–Start Instruction Booklet
You can find out more details about this great deal on the CircuitMess Starter Bundle Wacky Robots & Nibble DIY Game Console over at our deals store at the link below.
