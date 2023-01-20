Deals Reminder: Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner Full Systems

Just a quick reminder about the amazing deal on the Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner Full Systems Car Code Reader with 15 Maintenance Functions Automotive Diagnostic Equipment Tester Tool in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner Full Systems Car Code Reader with 15 Maintenance Functions Automotive Diagnostic Equipment Tester Tool is available in our deals store for just $99.

A simple to use diagnostic tool that ensures your car is ready for any trip on the road. This Diagnostic Testers Scan Tool is empowering any consumer, technician, or enthusiast DIY-er to perform car maintenance. THINKDIAG is a portable and versatile diagnostic tool that will come in handy for many years to come. This Scan Tools Connect to your Android/iOS. This tool is the best Bluetooth obd2 scanner for iphone & Android phones. This Scan Tool connects to your devices via Bluetooth for efficiency of use. Featuring OE-level diagnostic functions: ECU CODING, ACTUATION TEST, ALL SYSTEMS FULL FUNCTIONS, and 15 MAINTENANCE FUNCTIONS. Special reset functions provide dealership level re-learn procedures to complete repairs or maintenance. This small portable code reader is the perfect Mechanic Tools that you need for everyday car troubles. This car scanner is easy to use and connect to your Mobil device.

15 Special Reset Functions

Compatible with:Android/iOS iPhone devices via Bluetooth

Portable Design: Powerful diagnostic tool that fits in your pocket

Special Function: Automatically Decode VIN Number

Product Type: Automotive Tools & Equipment, Diagnostic & Test Tools

Vehicle Compatibility: Available for 115 Car Brands Models

No Assembly Required: Ready to use out of the box

Special Functions are available for 1 vehicle manufacturer of your choice

Included10 OBD2 Modes are compatible with multiple vehicle manufactures

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner Full Systems Car Code Reader with 15 Maintenance Functions Automotive Diagnostic Equipment Tester Tool over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals