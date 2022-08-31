Deals Reminder: 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, save 23%

Just a quick reminder about the awesome deal on the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 23% of the normal price.

The 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $22.99 it normally retails for $29.99.

If you have an extra iPad or iPhone then you can use this memory card reader to transfer photos, videos, and files from your devices to your PC. It’s also great for saving your music or videos from Mac or PC to PC or USB stick. With this card reader, it’s super easy to transfer data between devices and save it in the cloud — you can even backup photos and videos directly from cameras to the Mac! Portable. Easily store this device in your pocket, purse, pouch or bag

Easily store this device in your pocket, purse, pouch or bag High-speed transmission. Transfer your pictures, video, music, & any other data fast & easy

Transfer your pictures, video, music, & any other data fast & easy Wide compatibility. Connect w/ your iPad, Mac, Micro-USB Android Phones, etc.

Connect w/ your iPad, Mac, Micro-USB Android Phones, etc. Generous storage capacity. Store all your photos, videos & important files in one place Specs Color: silver

Material: metal

Weight: 0.2″H x 1.8″L x 1.8″W

Weight: 0.5oz

Storage capacity: 64GB

Ports: USB 3.0, lightning, micro-USB, type-C

App Downloads: Y-Disk App for iPhones

Data transmission: 25MB/s

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Compatibility Mac

Windows

iPad

iPad Mini

Micro-USB Android Phones

iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Includes 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive (64GB)

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals