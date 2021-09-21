Deals Reminder: 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set, save 72%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $24.99 it normally retails for $89.
Great for small repair jobs around the home, office or car, this uniquely designed flashlight opens up to reveal that it is also a fully loaded toolbox. It includes a T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender, 9 interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits, 8-piece Allan wrench set, and 4-piece precision screwdriver set. The molded tray storage system securely organizes all tools for quick and easy access. The flashlight has a built-in high beam and requires 4 AA batteries.
- Flashlight opens up to reveal fully loaded toolbox
- T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender
- 9 interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits
- 8-piece Allen wrench set
- 4-piece precision screwdriver set
Specs
- Color: blue
- Product dimensions: 7″ x 6″ x 3″
- Flashlight/ toolbox
- Built-in high beam
- Molded tray storage system
- Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty
Includes
- Flashlight/toolbox
- T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender
- 9x interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits
- 8x Allen wrench
- 4x precision screwdriver
You can find out more details about this great deal on the 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.