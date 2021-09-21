Deals Reminder: 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set, save 72%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 25-Piece Flashlight Toolbox Set is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $24.99 it normally retails for $89.

Great for small repair jobs around the home, office or car, this uniquely designed flashlight opens up to reveal that it is also a fully loaded toolbox. It includes a T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender, 9 interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits, 8-piece Allan wrench set, and 4-piece precision screwdriver set. The molded tray storage system securely organizes all tools for quick and easy access. The flashlight has a built-in high beam and requires 4 AA batteries. Flashlight opens up to reveal fully loaded toolbox

T-handle ratchet driver with bit holder/extender

9 interchangeable slotted Phillips and hex bits

8-piece Allen wrench set

4-piece precision screwdriver set

Specs Color: blue

Product dimensions: 7″ x 6″ x 3″

Flashlight/ toolbox

Built-in high beam

Molded tray storage system

Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Includes Flashlight/toolbox

