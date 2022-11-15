Deals Reminder: 2023 Professional UX Designer Prep Bundle

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the 2023 Professional UX Designer Prep Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
2 Modules on UX Design! You’ll learn the foundations and move forward with more advanced topics.
In this course you’ll learn the basic principles of UX design. The course takes a theoretical and practical approach to UX design where you will explore concepts such as design fundamentals based on existing research and industry standards, after which you will build several functional prototypes using specialized software so that you can cement your learning of UX design.
- Access 8 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
- Learn all about the foundation of UX design
- Understand the importance of UX design research
- Explore popular theories used to inform the UX design process
- Develop prototypes from scratch using UX design-specific software
- Run your first user testing sessions & competitor research
- Explore context-specific applications & prototypes such as e-commerce platforms
Module 1: UX Design
- The Foundation in User Experience (UX) Design
- UX Specialist Review
- Jakob Nielsen’s 10 principles of UI
- UX Research
- User flows
- Prototyping: Working with Figma
- Prototyping: Figma elements and user flow
- Prototyping: Finalising our app
Modile 2: Intermediate in UX Design
- E-commerce: a pleasant shopping experience
- E-commerce: payment & checkout
- User on-boarding
- On-boarding management
- E-commerce prototype: Introduction screens
- E-commerce prototype: Validation logic
- E-commerce prototype: Global navigation
- E-commerce prototype: Transaction flow
