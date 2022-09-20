Deals Reminder: 2023 Coding with Scratch Programming Bundle

Just a quick reminder about our great deal on the Coding with Scratch Programming Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Coding is an important skill that empowers people to express themselves creatively and understand how to solve problems with computers. With Scratch, a free visual programming tool created by MIT, it’s also very easy to learn for users of any age – including children and adults alike.

Through this course, you’ll explore the foundations of Scratch, and learn how to use its drag-and-drop system by setting up your first two coding mini-projects. Along the way, you’ll discover how to use flowcharts and coding principles to create algorithms, which are essentially instructions that computers can understand.

No matter the type of projects you want to create in the future, these Scratch fundamentals will ensure you’re prepared to build animations, games, and more with coding.

Use Scratch’s coding blocks

Craft computer instructions with flowcharts

Implement algorithms with Scratch

Understand basic screen coordinates

Deal with repetition & instruction branches

Move & change sprites

