Deals: PowerUp 2.0 The Design Studio, save 14%

We have an amazing deal for the Geeky Gadgets readers on the PowerUp 2.0 The Design Studio in our deals store this week.

The PowerUp 2.0 The Design Studio is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $42.99, which is a saving of 14% off the normal price.

PowerUp 2.0 is a high-quality, lightweight, foldable and portable electric paper airplane. It features durable carbon fiber rods and polypropylene plastic frame with 4 wings in total, enabling easy flight with aerial acrobatics. Swipe your hand back and forth to control the plane while hovering or steady flight. Experience the aerodynamic forces that make flight possible through various wing configurations: paper airplane mode or glider mode! Once unfolded, PowerUp offers an incredible range of up to 230ft (70m)! A 30-minute quick charge gives you 10 minutes of flight time along with an incredible range of up to 230ft (70m). Durable. Made w/ durable carbon fiber rods & polypropylene plastic

Made w/ durable carbon fiber rods & polypropylene plastic Rapid charging. A 30 minute quick charge gives you 10 minutes of flight time

A 30 minute quick charge gives you 10 minutes of flight time STEM ready. Experience the aerodynamic forces that make flight possible through various wing configurations

Experience the aerodynamic forces that make flight possible through various wing configurations Easy installation. Specifically engineered to be installed easily especially for the first-time users

Specifically engineered to be installed easily especially for the first-time users Autopilot control. Connects to your phone so you can experience the sensation of flying countless paper, foam, & even Balsa Wood airplane models

Specs Color: red

Materials: plastic, paper

Weight: 19g

Speed: up to 20mph

Measurements: 8.6in/220mm long

Flight time: Up to 10mins

Battery: 150 lipo quick charge

Charging time: 25-30mins

Bluetooth enabled

Smartphone controlled

Durable carbon-fiber construction

Two high-speed motors

Manufacturer’s 1-year limited warranty Compatibility iOS w/ Bluetooth 4.0 & GYRO

Android w/ Bluetooth 4.0 & GYRO Includes Free Flight Kit

56 Pages of Detailed Instructions for Designs & Flight Theory

10x Japanese Paper Airplane Templates including 5 Different Designs

2x Waterproof All Weather Paper Airplane Templates

Desk stand for mounting & displaying the plane

You can find out more details about this great deal on the PowerUp 2.0 The Design Studio over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals