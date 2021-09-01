Deals: Optery Data Broker Removal 1-Yr Subscription

We have a great deal for our readers on the Optery Data Broker Removal 1-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Optery Data Broker Removal 1-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store foir $49, that is a saving of 59% off the regular price.

Covering 80+ data brokers, the Optery Core Plan removes your home address, phone number, email address, and other private information from the internet by opting you out of the top data brokers that trade in this information and post it online. If you’ve ever Googled yourself and seen results from companies like InstantCheckmate, TruthFinder, Spokeo, ArrestFacts, InfoTracer, Intelius, CellRevealer, MyLife, WhitePages, and FreePhoneTracer – these are the types of sites Optery gives you visibility into and removes you from.

After you sign up, you’ll receive a customized Exposure Report sent directly to your email with screenshots of approximately 30 to 60 sites posting your info. With more coverage than any competing service, people’s jaws usually drop when they realize how much of their personal information is openly posted by these sites on the public internet. These sites are used to find long-lost friends, but they’re also used by identity thieves, hackers, spammers, phishers, doxxers, swatters, stalkers, criminals, and lawyers to act against you. If you care about your digital privacy protection, you can reduce your surface area for attack by removing your personal information from these sites.

Optery is the most advanced data broker visibility and removal tool on the market and provides more data broker removals coverage than any competing service. Optery is backed by Y Combinator and headquartered in the United States.

Remove your contact info from Google by deleting it from the source

Prevent identity theft & fraud

Reduce phishing, spam calls, & email

Gain visibility into where you’re exposed at 100+ data brokers

Your personal email address is never shared with any data brokers — Optery creates & manages private email addresses for you

Opt out requests are refreshed & re-delivered multiple times per year

Dashboard displays removals progress in real-time

Optional Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) / 2-Step Verification (2FA) for an additional layer of account security

Optery does NOT sell data & is NOT affiliated with any data broker

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Optery Data Broker Removal 1-Yr Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals