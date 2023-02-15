Deals: OMNIA CX2 Magnetic Charging Car Mount, Save 20%

We have an awesome deal on the OMNIA CX2 Magnetic Charging Car Mount in the Geeky Gadgets Desls store this week.
The OMNIA CX2 Magnetic Charging Car Mount is available for $67.99.
The Omnia CX2 Car Mount is designed to seamlessly hold your phone in place while driving. The charging base has a smooth, rounded surface and 360° rotating ball joint allowing you to easily adjust your phone as needed, while the magnetic charging connector securely connects with your device without any risk of connection loss. A strong magnetic attachment secures the phone in place while its overheating protection feature keeps it safe when you need to use it while driving.
- One-handed operation design. Ensures a safe & distraction-free drive
- Wide compatibility. Compatible with most of the car air vents on the market
- 360° adjustable ball joint. Offers the best viewing angle
- Fall-proof design. Easily holds the weight of your phone without moving around
- Compact round design. For easy alignment
- Convenient viewing angle. Charges & holds the device horizontally, vertically, or at any desired angle
- MagSafe compatible. Supports MagSafe charging 7.5W
What’s New with CX2
- Premium look & feel. Made of Zinc alloy
- Upgraded metal telescopic hook. Holds firmly to the air vent, ensuring your phone won’t fall off
