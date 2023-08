Deals: Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices w/ LifeLock Identity Advisor, 1 Year Subscription, save 77%

We have an awesome deal on the Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices w/ LifeLock Identity Advisor, 1 Year Subscription w/ Auto Renew [Digital Download] in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 77% off the normal price.

Get easy-to-use, easy-to-install antivirus protection against advanced online threats. Plus online privacy, dark web monitoring, and Identity Theft Restoration Support.

Norton 360 Standard provides real-time protection for 2 PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats. Help protect your private and financial information when you post, bank, and shop online. LifeLock Identity Advisor offers U.S-Based Identity Restoration Specialists to help you each step of the way, should you discover you’re a victim of identity theft.

Prepaid subscription* A payment method must be stored in your account in order to activate & you won’t be charged until the 1-year prepaid term ends. Introductory price only for new subscriptions

A payment method must be stored in your account in order to activate & you won’t be charged until the 1-year prepaid term ends. Auto renewal Never have a service interruption since this subscription auto-renews annually. If you do not wish to renew, you can cancel your account anytime

Never have a service interruption since this subscription auto-renews annually. If you do not wish to renew, you can cancel your account anytime Real-time threat protection Multi-layered, advanced security helps defend against existing & emerging threats automatically including types of malware such as ransomware, spyware, viruses, phishing & more

Multi-layered, advanced security helps defend against existing & emerging threats automatically including types of malware such as ransomware, spyware, viruses, phishing & more Secure VPN Browse anonymously & securely with a no-log VPN. Bank-grade encryption helps keep your information like passwords & bank details more secure & private

Browse anonymously & securely with a no-log VPN. Bank-grade encryption helps keep your information like passwords & bank details more secure & private US-based identity restoration specialist With LifeLock Identity Advisor, we will make calls to merchants & others on your behalf & will help manage the matter from initiation to resolution**

With LifeLock Identity Advisor, we will make calls to merchants & others on your behalf & will help manage the matter from initiation to resolution** Dark web monitoring Using advanced technology, we go beyond easily accessible sites to patrol the dark web, private forums & social webs across the globe to search for evidence of your personal information***

Using advanced technology, we go beyond easily accessible sites to patrol the dark web, private forums & social webs across the globe to search for evidence of your personal information*** Live member support. Our team can answer your questions or address concerns you have about Dark Web Monitoring & your membership/subscriptions & provide advice on the next steps to take

Our team can answer your questions or address concerns you have about Dark Web Monitoring & your membership/subscriptions & provide advice on the next steps to take 10GB PC cloud backup To store & protect important files & documents as a preventative measure against data loss due to hard drive failures, stolen devices & even ransomware

To store & protect important files & documents as a preventative measure against data loss due to hard drive failures, stolen devices & even ransomware Password manager Easily create, store & manage your passwords, credit card information & other credentials online – safely & securely

Easily create, store & manage your passwords, credit card information & other credentials online – safely & securely PC SafeCam Get notified if cybercriminals try to use your webcam & we can help block them

Get notified if cybercriminals try to use your webcam & we can help block them Easy-to-use interface The Norton member portal & app allows you to view notifications, enter additional information to be monitored & get advice easily

The Norton member portal & app allows you to view notifications, enter additional information to be monitored & get advice easily Useful notifications We look for exposed data to provide you with useful & informative notifications

We look for exposed data to provide you with useful & informative notifications Worldwide reach We monitor underground communities across the world looking for traded & stolen information

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices w/ LifeLock Identity Advisor, 1 Year Subscription w/ Auto Renew [Digital Download] over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy