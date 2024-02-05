Deals: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, Save 79%

Are you a modern professional, developer, artist, or entrepreneur looking to upgrade your PC experience? Look no further than Microsoft Windows 11 Pro. This operating system is designed to meet the needs of today’s professionals, offering a user-friendly interface, advanced security measures, high-quality gaming graphics, improved productivity tools, and unique professional features.

Advanced security measures such as biometrics login, TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, and Windows Studio Effects ensure your data and privacy are always protected. The improved productivity tools like snap layouts, desktops, seamless redocking, enhanced voice typing, and a more powerful search experience, are designed to streamline your workflow and boost your efficiency.

Key Features of Windows 11 Pro

User-friendly interface

Advanced security measures

High-quality gaming graphics

Improved productivity tools

Unique professional features like Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, BitLocker device encryption, and more

The professional features such as Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, BitLocker device encryption, and more, are tailored to meet the needs of professionals. The operating system also comes with a lifetime license, meaning a one-time purchase grants lifelong access.

The Windows 11 Pro package includes built-in features such as Microsoft Teams, Widgets, and Touchscreen for a mouse-less or keyboard-less experience. The hardware specifications for Windows 11 Pro include 4GB RAM and 40GB hard drive space. The system requirements include a 1GHz or faster processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or larger storage, UEFI system firmware, TPM version 2.0, a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver, and a high-definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel.

Please note that the operating system is not compatible with MS Office – Parallels Pro and Virtual Machines. The maximum number of devices that can use one activation key is 2. The version of the operating system is Windows 11 Pro, and updates are included.

Don’t just take our word for it. The product has a 4.0/5 rating on PC Magazine and TechRadar. So why wait? Upgrade your PC experience today with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and unlock your PC’s full potential.

