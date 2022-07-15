Deals: Mailchimp Email Marketing Automation Essentials Training

We have a great deal on the Mailchimp Email Marketing Automation Essentials Training i9n the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Mailchimp Email Marketing Automation Essentials Training will teach beginners how to create and grow a mailing list. It will teach you every single secret to maximize the potential of your email marketing efforts, so you will be able to attract new subscribers and grow your mailing list constantly. Every method in this course is super easy to implement and free, and if you implement these methods you will have a fantastic chance to build a lifelong mailing list that will keep getting you, new subscribers. This course is perfect for people who are entirely new to Mailchimp (and email marketing in general), and want to learn exactly how to create and grow a mailing list with Mailchimp. 4.5/5 average rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Access 35 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7

Learn exactly how to create & grow an email list with Mailchimp

Understand the benefits of email marketing

Improve your email marketing campaigns

Learn how to properly write your emails

Build up goodwill with your subscribers

Amir Rimer | Online Instructor & Certified Elementary School Teacher 4.5/5 Instructor Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Amir loves learning new things and then sharing those new things with others. When he discovers something new that gets him excited, he wants to immediately share it with others to get their reaction. Online teaching is Amir’s great passion in life. As a certified elementary English school teacher and an online instructor for the past 24 years, he has under my belt countless hours of learning and teaching experience.

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: beginner

Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here Requirements Any device with basic specifications

