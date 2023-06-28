Deals: Locker Password Manager Premium Lifetime Subscription

For those on the lookout for a robust security solution for all your passwords and sensitive data, we’ve got an irresistible last-minute deal for you. Available this week in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, we’re offering an exclusive offer on the Locker Password Manager Premium Plan Lifetime Subscription.

Normally priced at $299, this powerful password manager is currently up for grabs in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at a jaw-dropping $49.99. That’s an astonishing discount of 83%, saving you $249.01 off the original price! This is an excellent opportunity to secure your digital world without burning a hole in your pocket.

The Locker Password Manager Premium Plan offers more than just storing passwords. It’s designed to provide a one-stop solution to manage your sensitive data, effortlessly fill in forms, and enables a one-click login into your favorite websites. Essentially, Locker is here to make your online life simpler, safer, and more efficient.

What sets Locker apart is its cross-platform functionality. As a password manager, it helps you securely store sensitive data such as passwords, confidential notes, payment card information, and online identities. But it’s more than just a secure vault. It comes with a feature to autofill information on popular websites, logs you into your favorite sites with ease, and scans for data breaches regularly to ensure your private information is well-protected. Locker offers additional user-friendly features like password autofill, item sharing, and more to enrich your online browsing experiences.

You might ask why to choose Locker over the myriad other password managers available in the market? Here are some compelling reasons:

Security is paramount when it comes to Locker. It uses military-grade encryption, incorporating AES-256 bit encryption along with PBKDF2 & RSA algorithm. This encryption framework makes your data virtually un-crackable. In addition to this, it uses a Master Password system, which is the sole key to decrypt your data, further bolstering security.

Privacy and transparency are other core tenets of Locker. It’s built on a zero-knowledge architecture. Meaning, your Master Passwords is exclusive to you. No one, not even CyStack, the parent company, can access it. Moreover, Locker is an open-source solution, allowing anyone to inspect its source code.

Locker also provides unlimited sync across devices. So, whenever you add, edit, or remove items in your Locker on one device, the data will be synchronized instantly across all your other devices.

To further enhance security, Locker offers an app-integrated One-time password (OTP) system. It helps block hackers from accessing your accounts, even if they’ve somehow managed to get your passwords.

Additionally, with Locker, you can carry your passwords with you wherever you go. Its offline mode allows you to use Locker anywhere, anytime, even when your phone is not connected to the internet.

For more details about this exciting deal on the Locker Password Manager Premium, head over to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store via the link provided below. Don’t miss out on this chance to secure your digital world at an unbeatable price!

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals