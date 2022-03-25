Deals: Krelio The Ultimate Font Collection, save 50%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Krelio The Ultimate Font Collection in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Krelio The Ultimate Font Collection is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $29.99, which is a saving of 50% off the normal price.

The Ultimate Font Collection features 10,000 high-quality, premium fonts ready for use in any project, commercial or personal. Upgrade your font arsenal today for just $29.99! The Ultimate Font Collection is perfect for entrepreneurs, designers, business owners, content creators, and anyone looking to make more professional designs and logos. All 10,000 fonts in The Ultimate Font Collection are fully licensed for commercial and personal use! 10,000 high-quality, premium fonts

All licensed & ready for commercial and/or personal use

Can be used in video, logos, packaging, marketing assets, images, social media, & more—no restrictions!

Can be used for paid jobs & paid design work within a greater body of work

CANNOT be re-sold as a font or font pack or ‘As is’ Testimonials “Amazing value for money considering what you get. Couldn’t be happier” – Marcos Deruso, eCommerce Entrepreneur, QRoo, Mexico “I was using Envato for years to get fonts, buying the full license for each one as i needed them. This pack has literally saved me thousands” – Kate Wessley, Content Creator & Graphic Designer, York, UK

System Requirements Will work with any app/software that works with fonts Important Details Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Only available to new users

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Krelio The Ultimate Font Collection, over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals