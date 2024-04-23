Deals: Havit H630BT Foldable Over-Ear Headphones, Save 50%

Are you tired of tangled wires and poor sound quality? Say hello to the future of audio technology with Havit’s new wireless headphones. These headphones are not just a gadget, they are a lifestyle statement. With advanced BT 5.3 technology, they offer stable transmission speeds, minimal latency, and high-quality audio output. Whether you’re a traveler, a fitness enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys good music, these headphones are designed to cater to your needs.

The magic lies in the 40mm large dual-core dynamic speaker that delivers high-resolution sound. You can now enjoy your favorite tracks in the best possible quality. And that’s not all! The headphones also come with a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls. So, whether you’re working out or on the go, you can easily take calls without any hassle.

Key Features

Ultra-soft protein leather earmuffs and skin-friendly material for comfort

Advanced ventilation to keep ears cool

Foldable and adjustable for portability and a snug fit

Durable and suitable for travel, sports, and daily use

Long battery life, with a 500mAh rechargeable battery that can play for 36 hours on a single charge

Comes with a Type-C charger, an aux cord, and a carry case

Covered by a manufacturer’s 30-day warranty

Comfort is a key factor when it comes to headphones, and Havit has taken care of that too. The headphones are made with ultra-soft protein leather earmuffs and skin-friendly material to ensure maximum comfort. They also feature advanced ventilation to keep your ears cool during long listening sessions. What’s more, they are foldable and adjustable, making them perfect for travel and daily use.

One of the most impressive features of these headphones is their long battery life. The 500mAh rechargeable battery can play for a whopping 36 hours on a single charge. So, you can enjoy uninterrupted music all day long. And when it’s time to recharge, the headphones come with a Type-C charger for quick and efficient charging.

So, why wait? Upgrade your audio experience with Havit’s new wireless headphones. They are not just headphones, they are a testament to the power of sound. Order now and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of high-quality sound.

