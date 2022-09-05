Deals: Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech

We have an awesome deal on the Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $26.95, the cable is a USB-A to Lightning cable.
USB-A to-Lightning performance in a flat-out killer cable
The first thing you notice about the GLOWWORM is that it’s a flat cable. Why? Because flat engineering provides greater current-carrying capacity since flat cables have superior heat dissipation than round cables.
Flat is also anti-tangle: a feature round cables can never achieve. GLOWWORM is 6 feet long so you get plenty of charging space and as its name implies, includes LED illumination to indicate your charging status.
Features to love
- Flowing LED lights during charging
- This product is MFi-Certified = “Made for iPhones, iPods and iPads.” If you’re running Apple products, you want that certification in your charging cable for 100% performance that non-certified cables don’t provide.
Full product specifications
- Part Number: OT3140-R
- UPC: 818389017072
- Color: Black and Red
- Product Length: 1.8 meters
- Product Weight: 70.5g = 2.48oz = 0.15lbs
- Charge Input: 5V 2.4A
- Charge Output: 5V 2.4A
