Deals: Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech

The Glowworm Cable by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $26.95, the cable is a USB-A to Lightning cable.

USB-A to-Lightning performance in a flat-out killer cable

The first thing you notice about the GLOWWORM is that it’s a flat cable. Why? Because flat engineering provides greater current-carrying capacity since flat cables have superior heat dissipation than round cables.

Flat is also anti-tangle: a feature round cables can never achieve. GLOWWORM is 6 feet long so you get plenty of charging space and as its name implies, includes LED illumination to indicate your charging status.

Features to love

Flowing LED lights during charging

This product is MFi-Certified = “Made for iPhones, iPods and iPads.” If you’re running Apple products, you want that certification in your charging cable for 100% performance that non-certified cables don’t provide.

Full product specifications Part Number: OT3140-R

UPC: 818389017072

Color: Black and Red

Product Length: 1.8 meters

Product Weight: 70.5g = 2.48oz = 0.15lbs

Charge Input: 5V 2.4A

Charge Output: 5V 2.4A

