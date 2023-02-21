Deals: Function101 ELEVATE Laptop Stand for MacBook & iPad

There is an amazing deal on the Function101 ELEVATE Laptop Stand for MacBook & iPad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Function101 ELEVATE Laptop Stand for MacBook & iPad is available in our deals store for just $45 and it has a range of awesome features.

The Function101 ELEVATE stand for MacBooks and iPads expands to create 4 practical positions that raise your laptop and screen for better ergonomics and great- looking video calls. Its minimalistic form factor maintains a clean workspace while its slim foldable design makes it easy to store when not in use and the perfect stand to take on the go. Elevate is crafted from lightweight ultra-durable plastic with an eco-leather top surface and a rubberized edge to protect against accidental drops. Slim, compact form factor. Ideal stand for home or office use; perfect solution to take on the road

Ideal stand for home or office use; perfect solution to take on the road Mini draft table. Raises your iPad to a healthier angle when you’re in creative mode or just taking notes

Raises your iPad to a healthier angle when you’re in creative mode or just taking notes Flat platform. Securely holds all models of iPad in either portrait or landscape mode

Securely holds all models of iPad in either portrait or landscape mode Minimalistic. Complements your Apple hardware keeping your workspace neat & organized

Complements your Apple hardware keeping your workspace neat & organized Space-saving. Provides the extra height you need without the permanent bulk of larger stands

You can get your hands on this amazing deal on the Function101 ELEVATE Laptop Stand for MacBook & iPad over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals