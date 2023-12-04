Deals: EaseUS VoiceWave Lifetime License, Save 66%

Are you a podcaster, a lecturer, or simply someone who loves to play with sound? If so, we have the perfect tool for you. The EaseUS VoiceWave is an advanced audio recording and editing tool that will take your audio projects to the next level. With its intuitive interface, you can capture, edit, and enhance your audio recordings with ease. Whether you’re recording interviews, lectures, podcasts, or voice memos, VoiceWave offers high-quality audio recording with customizable settings. Plus, it’s packed with built-in editing tools for trimming, merging, and enhancing audio files.

Key Features of EaseUS VoiceWave

Supports various audio formats and provides easy sharing options.

Includes 18+ types of sound, 100+ voice effects, supports 200+ online games, and 50+ instant messaging apps.

Ability to change your voice for video and audio files with voice effects.

Record, modify and export your voice to MP3 files.

Reduces background noise for online and offline audio.

Supports 100+ real-time voice-changing effects and custom voices for Discord, Steam, Zoom, etc.

Additional features include a voice mixer, soundboard, text to speech, and an AI voice generator.

Compatible with Windows 10 (64 bit OS)/Windows 11.

Supports various input and output formats for both video and audio files.

The EaseUS VoiceWave is not just an audio recording tool, it’s a complete audio workstation. It includes 18+ types of sound, 100+ voice effects, and supports 200+ online games and 50+ instant messaging apps. You can even change your voice for video and audio files with voice effects. Plus, it allows you to record, modify and export your voice to MP3 files. And if you’re worried about background noise, don’t be. VoiceWave can reduce background noise for online and offline audio.

But that’s not all. The EaseUS VoiceWave also supports 100+ real-time voice-changing effects and custom voices for Discord, Steam, Zoom, and more. It even includes additional features like a voice mixer, soundboard, text to speech, and an AI voice generator. And the best part? It’s compatible with Windows 10 (64 bit OS)/Windows 11 and supports various input and output formats for both video and audio files.

So why wait? With the EaseUS VoiceWave, you can take your audio projects to new heights. And the best part? Your purchase includes lifetime access, updates, and must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. Plus, it can be installed on a maximum of one device. So why not give it a try? Get your EaseUS VoiceWave today and start creating audio magic!

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals