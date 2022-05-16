Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Deals: Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN

By

Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN

We have a great deal for our readers on the Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter is available in our deals store for $248.

Deeper Connect Pico is the world’s thinnest, lightest, smallest, and yet the most unique and powerful cybersecurity hardware device, which integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world’s one and only Decentralized VPN (DPN). Pico continues the legacy of the Deeper Connect family of products with the same plug-and-play setup and all the familiar features, providing convenience for people who travel frequently. With an included Wi-Fi Adapter, you can enjoy a safe and fast private network anytime and anywhere whether you are at home or on the go.

Watch this video on YouTube.

  • Lifetime access. No need to pay for annual fees compared to subscribing to similar individual services
  • Plug & play. Requires minimal configuration to connect to all your devices
  • Travel-friendly. Access to unrestricted & secure internet anytime, anywhere
  • Decentralized private network. Enables a fully decentralized VPN experience (DPN) w/ multi-routing, smart routing & unrestricted access to content from any country without sacrificing internet speed
  • Enterprise-grade cybersecurity functions. To keep you safe while online & protect all your IoT devices
  • Blocking all ads. Never again deal w/ annoying interruptions while you are browsing or watching videos
  • One-click parental control. Keep your children safe from inappropriate or dangerous content w/ a single click

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets