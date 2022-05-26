Deals: CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is available in our deals store for just $69.99, which is a saving of 36% off the normal price.

In today’s ever-changing world, where we have multiple devices that need recharging every day, it’s getting harder to keep track of all the different charging cables and power banks. The CHRGER™ Porta Charger is the solution for all of your multi-device charging needs! Small enough to fit in your pocket, you’ll be able to charge all three of your favorite gadgets – Apple Watch, wireless Airpods, and iPhone, using just one single source of power. 3-in-1 wireless charger. Charge 3 devices at once

Charge 3 devices at once Ultra-portable. Small enough to fit your pocket

Small enough to fit your pocket Universal compatibility. Compatible w/ most Qi-enabled devices

Compatible w/ most Qi-enabled devices Neat & easy. One cable to charge your devices neatly & orderly charging ways put minimalism into practice

Specs Color: gray

Dimensions: 0.6″H x 4″L x 1″W

Battery life: 8000mAh

Connectivity technology: wireless

3-in-1 charging

Qi compatible

Fast charging Compatibility Apple Watch

Airpods

iPhone

You can find out more details about this great deal on the CHRGER Porta 3-in-1 Wireless Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals