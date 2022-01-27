Deals: Chargeworx Apple Watch & AirPods Charging Stand, save 55%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Chargeworx Apple Watch & AirPods Charging Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Chargeworx Apple Watch & AirPods Charging Stand is available in our deals store for just $19.99, it normally details for $44.
This charging stand has an ergonomic design and can charge both the Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. This dock holds your respective charges neatly so your desk looks clutter-free. No more tangled wires. No more different chargers. It’s portable too. Use it at home, office, or anywhere you might need to recharge.
- 2-in-1. Lets you charge your Apple Watch & AirPods at the same time
- Ergonomic design. Saves space & charging outlet; keeps your desk clutter-free
- Strong construction. Durable & will last for multiple, repeated use
- Portable. Use it at home, office, or anywhere you might need to recharge
NOTE: Stand only. Apple Watch, AirPods, and chargers NOT included.
Specs
- Color: black
- Finish: matte
- Materials: plastic
- Dimensions: 2.8″H x 3.9″L x 2.7″W
- Light & portable
- Strong & durable
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Apple Watch & AirPods generations
Includes
- Chargeworx Apple Watch & AirPods Charging Stand
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Apple Watch & AirPods Charging Stand over at our deals store at the link below.