Deals: Beats Solo 3 True Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Comprising a pair of Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones styled in black, the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 can provide up to 40 hours off on a single charge. In a pinch, you can charge their onboard lithium-ion battery for five minutes to give you three hours of playing time. They feature durable and folding construction with cushioned, adjustable earcups designed for all-day listening.

The presence of Apple’s proprietary W1 chip makes the process of pairing as painless as placing the product in proximity to your phone and powering it on. They can simultaneously pair with your Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, provided you have an iCloud account, the proper operating systems, and all of the aforementioned products.

The Solo3’s finely-tuned acoustics ensure the clarity, breadth, and balance of your music, while their on-board microphone and remote functionality allow you to answer calls, play music, adjust volume, and talk to Siri from time to time. A degree of noise-isolation is provided. The Solo3 also comes with a micro-USB charging cable and a carrying case.