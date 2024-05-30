Deals: Beats Fit Pro Earbuds (New – Open Box), save 45%

Are you tired of earbuds that don’t deliver the sound quality you crave? Or perhaps you’re fed up with earbuds that don’t stay put during your workouts? If so, it’s time to consider the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds offer a secure fit, ensuring they stay in place no matter how intense your workout gets.

What sets these earbuds apart is their fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and a transparency mode. This means you can immerse yourself in your music, games, or movies without any distractions. Plus, they offer spatial audio for an even more immersive experience.

Key Features of Beats Fit Pro Earbuds

Up to 24 hours of listening time: Get 6 hours from the earbuds and an additional 18 hours from the charging case.

Get 6 hours from the earbuds and an additional 18 hours from the charging case. IPX4 water and sweatproof: Perfect for workouts and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Perfect for workouts and compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Three silicon tip options: Ensures a comfortable fit for all ear sizes.

Ensures a comfortable fit for all ear sizes. On-device controls: Manage your music, switch listening modes, take calls, and activate the voice assistant with ease.

Manage your music, switch listening modes, take calls, and activate the voice assistant with ease. Dual beamforming microphones: Ensures high-quality calls, even in noisy environments.

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are listed as a New Open Box item, meaning they may have been returned from retail stores but are still in new condition. They are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for non-water sports and exercise. However, keep in mind that this resistance may decrease over time.

These earbuds come in a vibrant coral color and have compact dimensions of 1.18″ x 0.94″ x 0.75″, with a case size of 2.44″ x 2.44″ x 1.12″. They use the Apple H1 chip for seamless connectivity and have a rechargeable lithium battery. The package includes the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds, a pocketable charging case, eartips in three sizes, and a USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

If you’re in the contiguous US, you can expect delivery between June 2 and June 9. So why wait? Upgrade your audio experience with the Beats Fit Pro earbuds today. You won’t regret it.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals