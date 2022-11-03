Deals: Anker 625 Solar Panel (100W)

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Anker 625 Solar Panel (100W) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 625 Solar Panel (1ooW) comes with some great features.

High Conversion Efficiency: The solar panel converts up to 23% of sunlight into solar energy, charging your solar generators even on cloudy days.

Smart Sunlight Alignment: Equipped with Anker’s proprietary Suncast technology, adjust the solar panel properly to capture direct sunlight for maximum charge.

Made for PowerHouse: Anker 625 Solar Panel is compatible with PowerHouse 521, 535, and 757 (sold separately), making it an ideal all-in-one power solution for road trips, camping trips, RVs, and more. The lightweight solar panel features a USB-C and a USB-A output port to charge 2 devices at the same time.

Highly Durable: The solar panel is scratch and weather-resistant to last as long as your adventures do.

What You Get: Anker 625 Solar Panel (100W), solar charging cable, XT-60 To DC7909 connector, welcome guide, our 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

