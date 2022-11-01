Deals Reminder: Crowbits Creator Kit

Crowbits is a magnetic, programmable electronic block that can help kids or beginners to learn coding and electronics. It contains 80+ modules for kids to develop logic skills, and programming skills and turn their idea into reality with endless creativity.

Creator Kit

Crowbits Creator Kit is the primary programming kit of the Crowbits series. It uses Arduino as the mainboard console and combines electronic modules and Lets code which is a visual graphics programming software. Through simple drag-and-drop programming, kids can create many interactive game projects, which greatly lowers the threshold of artiﬁcial intelligence learning.