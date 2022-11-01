Deals Reminder: Crowbits Creator Kit

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Crowbits Creator Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, it is available for $149.99.
Crowbits is a magnetic, programmable electronic block that can help kids or beginners to learn coding and electronics. It contains 80+ modules for kids to develop logic skills, and programming skills and turn their idea into reality with endless creativity.
Creator Kit
Crowbits Creator Kit is the primary programming kit of the Crowbits series. It uses Arduino as the mainboard console and combines electronic modules and Lets code which is a visual graphics programming software. Through simple drag-and-drop programming, kids can create many interactive game projects, which greatly lowers the threshold of artiﬁcial intelligence learning.
Crowbits Creator Kit encourages kids to create games actively and design animations. There is also code programming such as Arduino for you to explore. In this way, kids will keep their interest in learning and improve their logical thinking ability continuously.
Red Dot Winner 2021
- Graphical programming. Lets you program & build interactive projects by dragging and dropping blocks
- Easy to use. Perfectly designed for kids who don’t have any programming experience
- Plug & play. Packed with magnetic snaps, you can connect them effortlessly
- Compatible with LEGO. Engineered Crowbits with LEGO-compatible holes on the back and pins on the side so that you can mix and match them with your LEGO blocks
- Best Gift choice for big kids. Perfect gift for 10+ years old
What You Can Do with Creator Kit?
- Horse Racing
- Catch the Fruit
- Crazy Motorcycle
- Memory Challenge
- Penalty Shootout
- Crazy Bird
- Car Racing
- Tank Wars
- Smart Home
- Boxing
- Running Racing
- Aeroplane Chess
- And more inspirations coming out!
NOTE: Please allow the actual colors of LEGO-compatible blocks to be a little different from the project shown in the video.
