Deals: Anker 340 Charger (40W)

Exclusive to Anker, PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to ensure your devices charge at their their fastest possible charge speed.4 ports pump out 40 watts of power, enabling multi-device charging. Simultaneously charge two iPads and two iPhones at full speed!

MultiProtect Safety System

Surge protection, temperature control and more advanced safety features keep you and your devices safe.

Super Compact

As small and light as a MacBook Air power adapter, the Anker PowerPort 4 is one of the most compact multi-port USB chargers on the market.

World Famous Warranty

At Anker, we believe in our products. That’s why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

For Optimal Use:

Use your original cable or a third-party certified one (such as MFi). Compatible with Apple and Android smartphones, tablets (including the Nexus 7) and other USB-charged devices.