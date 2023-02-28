Deals: Amaryllo Cloud Storage One-Time Payment (200GB/2-Pack), save 49%

We have an awesome deal on the Amaryllo Cloud Storage One-Time Payment (200GB/2-Pack) in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week.

The Amaryllo Cloud Storage One-Time Payment (200GB/2-Pack) is available in our deals store for $99.99, which is a saving of 49% off the normal price.

Own your private storage with Amaryllo Cloud.

Cloud storage should be simple and affordable. That’s exactly what Amaryllo offers! Free your wallet from monthly or annual subscription payments and gain control over your storage. Pay once and upgrade as your storage needs grow with the most flexible and secure cloud storage to manage a growing mountain of files, Amaryllo Cloud!

Download the free iOS / Android app or desktop software and let Amaryllo help organize your digital clutter to simplify your life. (Smartphone support coming soon).

As Seen at CES!

One-time payment. Forget about monthly or annual payments, simply pay once & enjoy your storage space

Forget about monthly or annual payments, simply pay once & enjoy your storage space Stack up. Need more storage? You can buy multiple codes and stack on top of your existing Amaryllo Cloud storage space

Need more storage? You can buy multiple codes and stack on top of your existing Amaryllo Cloud storage space Zero-knowledge privacy. Only you & approved users can access your data

Only you & approved users can access your data Share files easily. Collaborate with your team more easily. It’s 100% free, no registration required

Collaborate with your team more easily. It’s 100% free, no registration required Smart album. Search by things & places in your photos using your AI-organized Smart Albums

Search by things & places in your photos using your AI-organized Smart Albums Smart search. Simply search by typing the things you want to look up & let AI do the tough job of finding the picture for you

Simply search by typing the things you want to look up & let AI do the tough job of finding the picture for you Back up from any device. Amaryllo Cloud software is available on iOS, Android, PC & macOS

Amaryllo Cloud software is available on iOS, Android, PC & macOS Multiple uploads at once. Upload multiple files at once through any web browser or app

Upload multiple files at once through any web browser or app Organize with ease. Upload, copy, move & control access to your files from anywhere with your desktop or smartphone

Upload, copy, move & control access to your files from anywhere with your desktop or smartphone Share storage with up to 10 family & friends. Invite up to 10 members to join you & get their own private forever storage space on Amaryllo Cloud!

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Amaryllo Cloud Storage One-Time Payment (200GB/2-Pack) over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals