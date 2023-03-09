Deals: AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License, save 80%

We have an awesome deal on the AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License is available in our deals store for just $39.99, a saving of 80% off the normal price.

AcePDF is your ultimate PDF editing tool. You can easily change text and images without leaving the PDF! This PDF editing software also offers a built-in converter that lets you convert PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for easier editing later. You can also convert any PDF to TXT, image, and HTML while retaining the original layout and quality. Thanks to its Word processor-like interface, adding, deleting, and editing PDF text and images are easy with a few clicks. It’s the all-in-one editor for all your PDF needs!

Edit & Annotate

Cut, copy, paste, and delete text & pictures as you need

Edit PDF text and images can be done with a few clicks

Change the font style, font size, color, stroke, superscript, & more

Add highlights, underlines, sticky notes, strikethroughs, text comments, callouts, arrows, rectangles, circles, & much more

Convert from/to PDF Quickly

Convert PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, & Powerpoint for easier editing later

Convert any PDF to TXT, image & HTML while retaining the original layout and quality

Turn Word, PPT, Excel & images into PDF

Add multiple files at the same time

Convert scanned or image-based PDFs into editable formats

Organize & Manage PDF Pages Freely

Take full control of PDF pages

Add PDF files or blank pages into a document

Delete unwanted pages

Split any PDF file into several different files

Insert multiple PDF pages & combine them into one file instantly

Crop any PDF document to get the needed area

Rotate your PDF file for a better view

Add headers and footers to the PDF file for a better viewing effect

You can find out more details about this great deal on the AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals