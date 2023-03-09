Deals: AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License, save 80%

We have an awesome deal on the AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License is available in our deals store for just $39.99, a saving of 80% off the normal price.
AcePDF is your ultimate PDF editing tool. You can easily change text and images without leaving the PDF! This PDF editing software also offers a built-in converter that lets you convert PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for easier editing later. You can also convert any PDF to TXT, image, and HTML while retaining the original layout and quality. Thanks to its Word processor-like interface, adding, deleting, and editing PDF text and images are easy with a few clicks. It’s the all-in-one editor for all your PDF needs!
Edit & Annotate
- Cut, copy, paste, and delete text & pictures as you need
- Edit PDF text and images can be done with a few clicks
- Change the font style, font size, color, stroke, superscript, & more
- Add highlights, underlines, sticky notes, strikethroughs, text comments, callouts, arrows, rectangles, circles, & much more
Convert from/to PDF Quickly
- Convert PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, & Powerpoint for easier editing later
- Convert any PDF to TXT, image & HTML while retaining the original layout and quality
- Turn Word, PPT, Excel & images into PDF
- Add multiple files at the same time
- Convert scanned or image-based PDFs into editable formats
Organize & Manage PDF Pages Freely
- Take full control of PDF pages
- Add PDF files or blank pages into a document
- Delete unwanted pages
- Split any PDF file into several different files
- Insert multiple PDF pages & combine them into one file instantly
- Crop any PDF document to get the needed area
- Rotate your PDF file for a better view
- Add headers and footers to the PDF file for a better viewing effect
You can find out more details about this great deal on the AcePDF Editor & Converter Lifetime License over at our deals store at the link below.
