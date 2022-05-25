Deals: AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank, save 10%

We have a great deal for our readers on the AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $35.99, that is a saving of 10% off the normal price.

This Power Bank is the perfect accessory to keep your smartphone charged while you’re on the go. Charges wirelessly by connecting to your phone’s back. Produced from sustainable and recycled plastic, this power bank is also eco-friendly. Designed to comfortably fit anywhere be it your pocket or the back of your smartphone, this sleek and slim power bank provides a convenient solution for anyone looking for a stylish portable solution! Magnetic connection. Snaps magnetically on the back of your smartphone

Wireless charging. Say goodbye to cables & take advantage of wireless charging

Eco-friendly. Made out of sustainable, recycled plastic

Travel-friendly. Perfect companion for your next trip

Ultra-portable. Made to comfortably fit anywhere be it your pocket or the sticking on the back of your smartphone

Specs Color: black/biege

Material: recycled plastic

Dimensions: 6″H x 3.5″L x 1.5″W

Weight: 7.5oz

Capacity: 5000mAh

Input: USB-C

Output: USB-C, lightning

Wireless: 15W max

Manufacturer’s 14-day warranty Includes AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank (Black/Biege)

Cable

Instruction Card

You can find out more details about this great deal on the AC-5000 Magnetic Powerbank over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

