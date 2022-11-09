Geeky Gadgets

Deals: 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight, save 26%

8-in-1 Maglight Mini

We have a great deal for our readers on the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight in our deals store this week.

The 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $21.99.

Stylish, ultra-portable, rechargeable, and multi-powered: choose any mode for any situation. This mini flashlight is super bright (800 lumens illumination at max) with 4 modes of brightness adjustability, a handy bottle opener, carabiner, folding kickstand, long-lasting rechargeable battery, strong magnet, and more. A perfect all-in-one keychain tool for daily and on-the-go journeys such as traveling, hiking, camping, and fishing.

  • Super bright flashlight. 30X brighter than your phone
  • Powerful LEDs. Provides 800 lumens illumination at maximum while maintaining pocket-sized & minimalist design
  • 4 light modes. Easily adjust brightness to meet your lighting needs
  • Ultra-portable. Snap it on your keychain or backpack, attach it on any metal surface or hang anywhere as an emergency lamp
  • Built-in kickstand. Allows you to adjust this lamp at different angles
  • Bottle opener. Handy to use whenever you need to open a bottle of fresh drink
  • USB rechargeable. A long-lasting rechargeable battery for up to 3.5 hours lighting
  • Water & dust proof. Ensures its safety in different weather conditions
  • All-in-One Design. Engineered for any situation
    • Super bright adjustable flashlight
    • Handy bottle-opener
    • Carabiner
    • Foldable kickstand
    • Long-lasting rechargeable battery
    • Strong magnetic base
    • Water & dust proof
    • Mounting hole

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight over at our deals store at the link below.

