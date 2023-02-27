Deals: 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger, save 51%

We have a great deal on the 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 51% off the regular price.
The 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $16.99 it normally retails for $34.99.
This is a powerful USB Type-C car charger that delivers up to 5V/3A (55W) of power. It’s the perfect solution for an individual or family, who needs to charge multiple devices in their car. This USB car charger adapter with anti-drop and multi-protection can charge your device with high charging speed and efficiency.
- 3-port. Seamlessly charge three devices simultaneously
- Smart chip. Intelligently detects input current to optimize compatibility & charging speed
- Compact design. Sleek & small to take up as little space as possible
- Universal. Compatible with your phone, tablet, notebook, & more
- Multi-protection design. Built-in safety features including short circuit protection, overcharge protection, & overcurrent protection
Specs
Specs
- Color: black
- Ports: 3
- Input: 12-24V
- Output: 55W
- QC 3.0: 9V/12V=1.8A
- PD: 5V—3.1A (20W)
- USB: 5V—3.1A
- Fast charging
- Anti-drop
- Multi protection
- Universal
- CE/FCC certification
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.