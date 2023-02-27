Geeky Gadgets

Deals: 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger, save 51%

3-Port Fast USB-C

We have a great deal on the 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 51% off the regular price.

The 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $16.99 it normally retails for $34.99.

This is a powerful USB Type-C car charger that delivers up to 5V/3A (55W) of power. It’s the perfect solution for an individual or family, who needs to charge multiple devices in their car. This USB car charger adapter with anti-drop and multi-protection can charge your device with high charging speed and efficiency.

  • 3-port. Seamlessly charge three devices simultaneously
  • Smart chip. Intelligently detects input current to optimize compatibility & charging speed
  • Compact design. Sleek & small to take up as little space as possible
  • Universal. Compatible with your phone, tablet, notebook, & more
  • Multi-protection design. Built-in safety features including short circuit protection, overcharge protection, & overcurrent protection

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Ports: 3
  • Input: 12-24V
  • Output: 55W
  • QC 3.0: 9V/12V=1.8A
  • PD: 5V—3.1A (20W)
  • USB: 5V—3.1A
  • Fast charging
  • Anti-drop
  • Multi protection
  • Universal
  • CE/FCC certification
  • Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-Port Fast USB-C Car Charger over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

