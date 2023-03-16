Geeky Gadgets

Deals: 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle is available in our deals store for $49, a saving of 99% off the normal price.

Blockchain creates a shared system of record among business network members, eliminating the need to reconcile disparate ledgers. Blockchain is a disruptive technology and if you are in a business such as finance, insurance, logistics, and IT, you need to learn blockchain.

This course was designed to help give a broad overview for aspiring blockchain professionals before they move on to move complex blockchain subjects such as implementations, Proof of concepts, Ethereum programming, etc.

  • Access 28 lectures & 3.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Know the importance of blockchain technology
  • Understand proof of work (PoW) & proof of stake (PoS)
  • Discover the theory behind Cryptocurrency Transactions
  • Learn how the BSA & SEC regulate Crypto and Digital Assets
  • Define Cryptocurrency & blockchain technology

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop & mobile
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here

Requirements

  • Any device with basic specifications

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

