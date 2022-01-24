Deals: 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The CompTIA A+ (220-1001) certification training DojoLab course includes ONLY Performance-based Questions (PBQs) and CompTIA labs following the Official CompTIA Core 1 exam curriculum. The CompTIA A+ certification is a tried-and-true entry-level certification that nearly every organization’s IT department looks for and trusts. This certification proves your ability to support enterprise IT infrastructure using the most up-to-date technology possible. Access 30+ PBQs & 2 labs 24/7

Demonstrate your ability to configure device operating systems, hardware, & peripherals

Showcase your ability to support basic IT infrastructure, including device connectivity troubleshooting, & basic networking.

Prove baseline cybersecurity skills including data privacy, detecting, & removing malicious software, and physical security

Validate your skills to implement basic storage, backup, & recovery

Gain foundational skills that build on other more advanced certifications IMPORTANT: This course includes PBQs and Labs ONLY. No lectures. Just practice questions to help you be familiar with the actual exam.

