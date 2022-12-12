Dead Island 2 gameplay & release date set for April 2023

Toby Gallagher the Studio Community Manager at games developer Deep Silver Dambuster Studios has taken to the PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new zombie apocalypse survival game Dead Island 2. A new trailer has also been released providing a first look at Dead Island 2 gameplay and what you can expect from the games setting, this mechanics, weapons, characters and storyline. Dead Island 2 will be officially launching next year and will be available to play from April 28th 2023.

“Welcome to HELL-A! Join slayers Jacob and Amy on a picture postcard tour of LA – they’ve got all the usual tourist attractions covered, albeit with a uniquely horrifying vibe. Witness the gore tech, weapons and combat gameplay, and of course the gruesome zombies, as our slayers show you around their stylish, sun-baked zombie smashing playground.”

Dead Island 2 gameplay

“The good news? You’re a natural at this slaying gig. Get ready to decapitate, mutilate, eviscerate, and obliterate any zombie that dares get in your way. The combat system will have you chaining together attacks, blocks, dodges, and special abilities to suit your unique playstyle so that you can slay with maximum efficiency and in style.”

“We sure didn’t skimp on the special effects budget: Dead Island 2’s unique gore tech, F.L.E.S.H (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids), makes the act of slaying a bloody beautiful affair. Whether it’s your first or 100th time, you’ll be in awe of the level of disgusting detail on offer. Should you ever need a break from sending the undead to their final resting place, there’s an entire city to explore with lots of sweet loot up for grabs, and if you look hard enough, you may just find some answers about the shady goings-on that have turned LA into a flesh feasting freak fest.”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals