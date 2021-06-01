XPG DDR5 gaming memory modules launching Q3 2021

XPG has this week announced it will be launching its new DDR5 modules in Q3 2021 offering two different variants with or without RGB, depending on your preference. The modules will deliever frequencies ranging from 6000 to 7400 MHz and come with capacities of 8, 16, or 32 GB. XPG has been working closely with its motherboard partners, including GIGABYTE, MSI, ASUS, and ASRock, to ensure the highest level of compatibility and ability to realize extreme overclocking performance.

In addition to higher frequencies of above 4800 MHz, the modules will also be more energy efficient, operating at 1.1 V compared to 1.2 V. What is more, the modules will come built with a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and Error Correcting Code (ECC) technology for enhanced efficiency and stability. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“With DDR5, XPG states that gamers and PC enthusiasts should see noticeable performance improvements thanks to DDR5’s 4,800 MHz+ frequencies and heightened memory efficiency. Not only will DDR5 offer higher frequencies than DDR4, but it will also offer more bandwidth per clock. “

Source : OC3D

