SK hynix DDR5 DRAM CXLTM memory

This month SK hynix has announced it has developed its first DDR5 DRAM CXL memory (Compute Express Link) memory making available samples. The first CXL memory device developed by SK hynix is a 96 GB product composed of 24 Gb DDR5 DRAMs based on 1 anm. The samples take the form of EDSFF (Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor) E3.S and it supports PCIe 5.0 x8 Lane, uses DDR5 standard DRAM and is equipped with CXL controllers explains SK hynix.

“The essential point of the CXL memory market is expandability. The CXL memory allows for flexible memory expansion compared to current server market, where the memory capacity and performance are fixed once the server platform is adopted. CXL also has high growth potential as it is an interface spotlighted for high performance computing systems such as AI and big data related applications. The company expects high customer satisfaction of this product with flexible configuration of bandwidth and capacity expanded cost-efficiently. “

DDR5 DRAM CXL memory

“I see CXL as a new opportunity to expand memory and create a new market,” said Uksong Kang, Head of DRAM Product Planning explaining SK hynix’s CXL memory deployment strategy. “We aim to mass-produce CXL memory products by 2023, and will continue to develop cutting-edge DRAM technologies and advanced packaging technologies to launch various CXL-based bandwidth/capacity expandable memory solution products.”

“AMD is excited about the possibilities of workload performance acceleration with memory expansion using CXL technology. We look forward to collaborating with SK hynix on the development and validation of CXL as the industry shifts to a more dynamic and flexible memory infrastructure,” said Raghu Nambiar, Corporate Vice President of Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions at AMD.”

Source : SK hynix

