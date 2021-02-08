COLORFUL iGame VULCAN DDR4 memory and SL500 Mini SSD unveiled

COLORFUL has unveiled its latest additions in the form of the new iGame VULCAN DDR4 Memory and SL500 Mini SSD storage. Making the iGame VULCAN DDR4 memory available from today from worldwide partners and resellers priced at $169 for the iGame VULCAN DDR4-3600 MHz 16 GB (2x8GB) Kit and $199 for the iGame VULCAN DDR4-4266 MHz 16 GB (2x8GB) Kit. The SSD will be available sometime during Q1 2021 and offers 250 or 500 GB of storage priced at $40 and $60 respectively.

The SL500 Mini SSD is an SDP (SATA Disk in Package) that integrates the main controller and flash chips into one compact module. The SL500 Mini SSD only weighs a mere 2 grams and uses lower power than 2.5-inch SSDs. “The SL500 Mini SSD’s SDP module is engineered for industrial applications, resistant to high temperatures and humidity and vibration in typical harsh environments” explains COLORFUL in their press release.

“The COLORFUL iGame VULCAN DDR4 memory is designed to meet the performance and aesthetic needs of gamers and enthusiasts. The iGame VULCAN memory is a product of two years of design and innovation. It features an addressable RGB lightbar on top which can be synchronized with other iGame products using the iGame Center software. The module sports a silver on white heatsink design with white PCB, designed to perfectly match all-white gaming PC builds. The iGame VULCAN DDR4 gaming memory uses tested and proven Samsung B-DIE and ultra-high frequency of up to DDR4-4266 MHz with superb overclocking potential. It features advanced silver-plating technology to deliver faster data transmission to every component on the PCB for greater performance.”

Source : TPU

