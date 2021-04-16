Days Gone PC gameplay trailer released, launches May 18th

PC gamers looking forward to the launch and arrival of the previously PlayStation exclusive zombie fest Days Gone, are sure to enjoy this new gameplay trailer published by Bend Studio, providing a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the PC version. Days Gone will be launching on the PC in the middle of next month and will be available to play from May 18 2021.

“Days Gone is coming to PC! We cannot wait to see more players experience the epic journey of Deacon St. John, a former outlaw biker now drifter and bounty hunter trying to survive in a post- apocalyptic open world where danger lurks around every corner. Explore the sprawling Pacific Northwest high-desert on your trusty Drifter bike as you try to maneuver around collapsed bridges, abandoned vehicles, ambush traps and blocked tunnels. Scavenge supplies from abandoned buildings to craft assorted items, barter with local camps and gear up for the ride through an infested ever-changing environment.”

Source : PlayStation blog

