Dayoo steam cleaner saves water, cash and the environment

If you would like to save a water, cash and the environment you may be interested in a a new futuristic steam cleaner called Dayoo. The versatile hot steam cleaner is capable of cleaning 99.9% of germs at 221°F or 105° C. Use it to wash a wide variety of objects from your dirty plates, pans worktops, oven, cooker and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $169 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Never fill up the sink again. The Dayoo’s low-water design means it’s 80 percent more efficient than doing dishes by hand. Just pour a small amount of water into the Dayoo and let the power of steam do the work. You don’t need a dozen household cleaners and chemicals to get your bathroom sparkling fresh. The Dayoo’s steam jets are hot and powerful enough to kill 99% of germs while washing away shower grime. Leaving behind the shimmering bathroom that was there all along. And it’s IPX6 waterproofed — meaning you can get your bathroom gleaming again without worrying about any electrical problems.”

With the assumption that the Dayoo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Dayoo steam cleaner project watch the promotional video below.

“Keep your whole home looking fresh with 221°F (105°C) of virus eradicating steam. Hit hard to reach corners of the room, freshen up dusty skirting boards, or vapourize those stains on your living room wall — with the easy to use Dayoo Smart Kitchen Steam Cleaner & Dishwasher. The Dayoo disinfects surfaces and cleans your home without the use of chemicals. So you can relax safe in the knowledge your home just got a whole lot cleaner.”

“Give your car the deep clean it’s been waiting for and get your garage shelves looking like new again. With a full 3-meters (9ft) of cable, you can reach all your garage’s trouble zones – even the high-up ones. Pets can turn your home into a haven for germs. And baby bottles need extra care, without using dangerous chemicals.That’s why the Dayoo is 100% chemical-free. It relies on a hot steam jet to eliminate 99% of germs, keeping your dishes, cutlery, and glasses clean without leaving a chemical residue behind. So it’s easier on your health, and easier on the environment.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the steam cleaner, jump over to the official Dayoo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

