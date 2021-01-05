David Hasselhoff’s personal KITT is for sale

David Hasselhoff has had a career that spanned decades in music, movies, and television. One of the actor’s best-known roles was as Michael Knight in the iconic 80s TV series Knight Rider. While Hasselhoff was the star of that show, many budding car guys and gals tuned in for the talking Pontiac Trans Am known as KITT.

A replica of KITT personally owned by Hasselhoff is up for auction. While details are scant, the auction listing says the car is fully functional. We would assume that means it runs and drives. There is no indication that it was used in the series and is presumably a run-of-the-mill Trans Am converted to look like KITT.

The car was expected to bring a maximum of $300,000 at auction and has been bid to $975,000 currently. Hasselhoff has promised that if the car reached 25 percent higher than his reserve price, he would personally deliver the car to the buyer. In addition to the bid price, the buyer is responsible for a 21 percent premium to the auction house and for paying for delivery.

