Micron 176-Layer NAND data center SSD storage unveiled

Micron has introduced its new 176-Layer NAND storage specifically designed for data center SSD applications. Created to provide latency at or below 2 milliseconds (ms) the Micron 7450 SSD with NVMe offers a wide capacity range and the broadest set of form factors available to meet the needs of the most “demanding data center workloads” says Micron.

Features of the new datacentre SSD storage include U.3, M.2 and E1.S form factor options meet evolving space, power and thermal needs. The industry’s only PCIe Gen4 U.3 SSD, in both 15 mm and 7 mm thicknesses, provides flexibility for platforms that require 2.5-inch NVMe drives. The PCIe Gen4 M.2 22×80 mm SSD, designed primarily for server boot use, is a compact form factor supporting power loss protection. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Micron website by following the link below.

Data center SSD storage

“The 7450 SSD is built on Micron’s state-of-the-art, 176-layer NAND. Available in the broadest range of PCIe® Gen4 SSD form factors enabling you to use the Micron 7450 for all major platform functions (boot, cache and main data storage). The Micron 7450 SSD consistently delivers 2ms and lower latency for 99.9999% QoS1 and offers next-generation security features such as Micron’s unique Secure Execution Environment.2 It is designed for high-capacity SSD needs and includes a PCIe Gen4 M.2 22x80mm with power-loss protection model — specifically designed for server boot use.”

176-Layer NAND SSD

“This new data center SSD includes Micron’s industry-leading NAND, which contains 176 layers of storage cells and proven CMOS-under-the-array technology, to deliver an ultraefficient design. Integrated with Micron’s own DRAM, internally developed SoC and associated firmware, this vertically integrated SSD enables the company to rapidly respond to customer needs in the market and support strengthened device security.”

Source : Micron

