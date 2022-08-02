Worlds first 232 Layer NAND shipped by Micron

Micron has this month announced they have started shipping the world’s first 232-Layer NAND offering customers extended design flexibility while still providing the highest TLC density per square millimeter ever produced at 14.6 Gb/mm2. The areal density is between 35% and 100% greater than competing TLC products says Micron.

Providing customers with the industry’s fastest NAND I/O speed of 2.4 gigabytes per second (GB/s), Micron’s 232 NAND delivers the low-latency and high-throughput requirements of data-centric workloads, such as artificial intelligence, unstructured databases, real-time analytics, and cloud computing.

232 Layer NAND

“Micron’s 232-layer NAND is a watershed moment for storage innovation as first proof of the capability to scale 3D NAND to more than 200 layers in production,” said Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron. “This groundbreaking technology required extensive innovation, including advanced process capabilities to create high aspect ratio structures, novel materials advancements and leading-edge design enhancements that build on our market-leading 176-layer NAND technology.”

“The development of 232-layer NAND is the result of Micron’s leadership in research, development and process technology advancements. The breakthrough capabilities of this NAND will enable customers to deliver more innovative solutions in data centers, thinner and lighter laptops, the latest mobile devices and across the intelligent edge. Micron’s 232-layer NAND is now in volume production in the company’s Singapore fab. It is initially shipping to customers in component form and through its Crucial SSD consumer product line. Additional product and availability announcements will follow. “

Source : Micron

