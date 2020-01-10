Darwin Project lands on PS4 January 14th 2020

Theodore Solary Community Manager at Scavengers StudioHas taken to the official PlayStation blog today to announce that Darwin Project will be launching on the PlayStation 4 in a few days time on January 14th, 2020. Darwin Project is a Battle Royale game that features 10 inmates fighting for fame and fortune in a gladiator-style Arena somewhere deep in the post-apocalyptic Canadian Rockies, check out the announcement trailer below for a further glimpse at what you can expect from the gameplay, storyline and characters.

“Each Inmate (that’s you!) will enter the Arena equipped with both a battle-ready Axe and Bow that best suits your style, and Corporation-Sponsored high-tech Gear of your choice that will augment your combat capabilities and hopefully give you the edge needed to claim victory over other players, and nature itself.

Let’s not forget the ever watchful eye of the Show Director, an overseer of the Arena who acts as the host of the show, causing chaos wherever they may go with an assortment of abilities such as dropping Nukes, creating oceans of Lava, or even helping inmates by granting them health and resources.”

Gear within Darwin Project for players to use include :

– Jet Wings – Equip these aerodynamic fuel-injected Jet Wings and take to the skies! Master their maneuverability and acrobatic abilities to daze and amaze your opponents, while raining death on them from above with a flurry of arrows!

– Grapple Gauntlet – Like things up close and personal? Then close the gap in the blink of an eye and bring the fight directly to your opponents and give them the chance to meet the business end of your personalized axe, or grab the environment for quick getaways and navigation!

– Headhunter Drone – Are you the type of person who likes to have a companion with you when venturing out in the wilderness? Then be sure not to enter the arena with this helpful little friend, who can gather resources for you as well as tracking your opponents to ensure you’re never taken by surprise!

