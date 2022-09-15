The Dark World Karma teaser trailer released

Gamers looking forward to the new Dark World Karma first-person game offering players a story-driven psychological horror game are sure to enjoy this first teaser trailer released for the game by its developers Shanghai-based Pollard Studio. Dark World Karma will be officially launching sometime during 2023 although a confirmed date has yet to be announced.

– Horrifying and mysterious experience: Darkness, monsters, and unusual sounds. The bizarre environment changes randomly; turn on your volume, and always be alert of your surroundings.

– Fragmented memories: You have to pay attention to the time and space of your location. Observe and spot key personnel and events. It will help you find your way out.

– Dive: Dive into other people’s minds and experience a familiar but foreign world. You have to find the truth and solve the puzzles surrounding your memories.

– Gather, investigate and solve puzzles: Different events will occur during your investigation. In this game, you have to make inferences carefully. Obtain hints and report back to your corporation.

The Dark World Karma

“In Karma, you wake up into a new, confusing reality. You’ve forgotten who you are.Your appearance has changed. And, strangely, you discover you’re an investigation officer for an organization called ROAM, tasked with uncovering traces of your lost memory. Hopefully, you’ll figure out who you are, how you got here, and how to fulfill your destiny.”

“The Dark World: Karma is a first-person story-driven psychological horror game. Delve into this dark and strange world with an investigation officer from Roam to find traces of lost memories and fulfill your destiny.”

“The Dark World: Karma brings a rich landscape of audio to players, and by using Dolby Atmos, Reagan was able to control the multitude of audio elements to bring players a full soundstage and anchor them in the story.”

Source : Steam



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals