Daihatsu Atrai Deck Camper is the smallest in all the land

Daihatsu is an automotive manufacturer that many people may not be familiar with, particularly in the US. Back in the late 80s and early 90s, Daihatsu sold a small 4 x 4 off-road vehicle along the lines of the Suzuki Samurai in the US, but it has been gone from the market for many years.

While it may not be a familiar brand in the States, it is well known in Japan. Daihatsu makes one of the smallest kei delivery vans around. Its van is notable for having four doors with two rear doors that slide and a small truck bed.

Daihatsu is taking a version of the van to the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon called the Atrai Deck Camper. As the name suggests, the small delivery van has been converted into a camper van with a pop-up roof tent. We can’t tell from the single rendering shared if any other camping items like a kitchen or refrigerator have been included in the vehicle’s interior, but we hope so. Perhaps more information will surface when the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon kicks off.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals