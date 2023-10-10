CyperPRO the GameBoy for hackers

if you fancy learning more about wireless hacking and white hat cyber security you might be interested in the new device called the CyperPRO, which is being marketed as the GameBoy for hackers. The new multi-tool device Cyper PRO, has been specifically designed for pentesters and hardware enthusiasts, offering a versatile, open-source device that consolidates a range of research and penetration tools into a single, portable unit. This innovative device is not just a tool, but a game-changer, offering a user-friendly interface, an achievement system for user engagement, and a host of technical features that make it a must-have for anyone in the field.

CyperPRO hacking tool

One of the key aspects of CyperPRO is its open-source versatility. This allows users to modify and adapt the device to their specific needs, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among users. This open-source nature also means that the device is continually evolving, with users contributing to its development and improvement. Early bird discounts are now available for the creative project from roughly $109 or £90 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Delve into effortless scanning and communication across a broad spectrum of NFC-enabled devices, ranging from bank cards to various 13.56 MHz tags. CyperPRO, armed with its dynamic 125 kHz module, transcends standard boundaries. By supporting both Low Frequency (LF) and High Frequency (HF) spectrums, it solidifies its position as the premier RFID tool in the market. Dive into the future of NFC interactions with CyperPRO!”

Cyper PRO is not just about versatility, it’s also about consolidation. The device brings together a range of research and penetration tools, making it a one-stop-shop for pentesters and hardware enthusiasts. This consolidation of tools not only makes the device more efficient but also more convenient, eliminating the need for multiple devices.

Portable hacking device

The user-friendly interface of Cyper PRO is another of its standout features. The device is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, allowing users of all skill levels to harness its potential. The interface includes multiple buttons for navigation and a button to block and wake up the device. The 2.8 inch TFT RGB screen ensures clear visibility of information, making the device even more user-friendly.

“Dive into the world of wireless with CyperPRO, powered by the revered TL-CC1101 transceiver. This universal chip is not just engineered for low-power wireless tasks but opens up a realm where developers, using our open-source library, can communicate freely with the radio subsystem. Whether you’re aiming to script a custom protocol, decode existing systems, or forge connections with IoT devices and access mechanisms, CyperPRO stands as your comprehensive tool.”

Cyper PRO also introduces an innovative achievement system for user engagement. Users can earn points and level up their accounts by completing tasks and infiltrating systems, unlocking advanced tools and functionalities. Achievements and ranks are displayed on the community forum, enhancing the user’s standing within the community and fostering a sense of competition and camaraderie.

Assuming that the CyperPRO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the CyperPRO the GameBoy for hackers project review the promotional video below.

Wireless hacking tool

In terms of technical features, Cyper PRO is packed with a host of functionalities. It includes a USB type-C port for charging, device updates, and HID emulation. The device is powered by a robust battery that allows for extended use and a STM32 microcontroller with 1MB of flash memory. A standard microSD slot provides additional storage, and users can use any FAT32-formatted card to store extra data.

“CyperPRO can capture and store radio signal samples, permitting in-depth analysis using sophisticated computer tools. Recognizing that numerous IoT devices and remotes—be it doorbells or sensors—often forgo encryption, CyperPRO is adept at replaying such signals, regardless of whether the protocol is identified or not.”

Cyper PRO’s WiFi capabilities, with network scanning tools, allow for discovering networks and identifying vulnerabilities. The device also includes Bluetooth features for syncing with the Cyper App and controlling smart home devices. An embedded infrared (IR) transceiver allows for bidirectional IR signal exchanges and the replication of remote controller signals. The device’s GPIO output allows for control over 5v voltage, with dedicated software for fine-tuning outputs.

One of the most unique features of Cyper PRO is its ability to read, write, and emulate 125 kHz RFID Card. Equipped with a 125 kHz antenna for reading EM-4100 and HID Prox cards, the device can store card information in its internal memory for on-demand emulation. Users can manually input a card’s ID for emulation or share it in text format, facilitating card ID exchanges among users.

Cyper PRO is a revolutionary multi-tool device that offers a range of features and functionalities for pentesters and hardware enthusiasts. Its open-source versatility, consolidation of tools, user-friendly interface, and achievement system make it a game-changer in the field. With its technical features and capabilities, Cyper PRO is not just a tool, but a companion for anyone involved in cybersecurity and hardware.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the the GameBoy for hackers, jump over to the official CyperPRO crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



